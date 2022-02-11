YRF Shares Teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera', Announces Release Date

The teaser begins with the actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, sitting in a dimly-lit place with weapons at their feet. Sanjay Dutt says in Hindi, “This is the story of someone who used to say that servitude of others is never good, be it to strangers or to those close to us.” Vaani chimes in with, “This story is of the person who inherited a dream of freedom from his father.”

The clip then gives a glimpse at Ranbir Kapoor who adds, “Freedom isn’t given by someone, freedom must be won. Karam se dakait, dharam se azaad (Dubbed a dacoit, but in reality, I’m free).”

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to release on 22 July.

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said in a statement that Shamshera is 'true, badass commercial cinema'.

He had said, "’Shamshera’ is not a story of a daaku, it is a film based in the 1800s; it is about a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British. This is a great story of heroism; a story rooted in our country. It is a departure from the kind of films I have done. It is not (like) the coming-of-age lover boy roles I have done often. ‘Shamshera’ is in the aspirational space – true, badass commercial cinema.”