'Shamshera' Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Opens to Around Rs 10 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor is back after four years with the big-budget entertainer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films. However, the film hasn't had a great opening at the box office. As per reports, it collected around Rs 10 crore on the first day of release, which is not a great figure for something mounted on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore.

As per a report by Box Office India, Shamshera has underperformed in Mumbai as well as the other mass markets.