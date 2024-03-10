'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan Film Collects Rs 33 Crore

R Madhavan in a still from Shaitaan.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's latest film Shaitaan witnessed a growth in the box office collection on the second day (9 March). According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates, Shaitaan earned an India nett collection of Rs 18.25 crore on Saturday. The two-day domestic collection now stands at Rs 33 crore.
As per reports, Shaitaan had the highest number of screenings in Delhi-NCR totalling 1,232 shows, with an occupancy rate of 34 per cent. Maharashtra followed closely, with 1,115 shows.
The horror-thriller released in cinemas on 8 March, and it opened with Rs 14.75 crore. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a Hindi adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, originally written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.
In their review of Shaitaan Pratikshya Mishra writes, "Shaitaan doesn't deliver on novelty but it does its best to keep you hooked with the scares. The only issue is that the film's plot soon begins to rapidly unravel and then there's no stopping it."
