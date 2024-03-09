'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Film Mints Rs 14.2 Crore

Vikas Bahl's horror thriller Shaitaan hit the big screens on Friday, 8 March. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead roles, opened at the ticket counters in double digits.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 14.2 crore at the domestic box office. It witnessed an overall 25.70 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.