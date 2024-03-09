'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan Film Mints Rs 14.2 Crore

R Madhavan in a still from Shaitaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Vikas Bahl's horror thriller Shaitaan hit the big screens on Friday, 8 March. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead roles, opened at the ticket counters in double digits.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 14.2 crore at the domestic box office. It witnessed an overall 25.70 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.
In addition to the lead actors, Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash and is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Jyoti Deshpande, and Abhishek Pathak.
The film also marks R Madhavan and Jyothika's on-screen collaboration after 20 years.
