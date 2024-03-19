Shahid Kapoor to Star as An Ancient Warrior In 'Ashwatthama The Saga Continues'

Shahid Kapoor to star in Ashwatthama The Saga Continues.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)
Shahid Kapoor is all set to don the mantle of ancient warrior Ashwatthama in director Sachin Ravi's magnum opus Ashwatthama The Saga Continues.
According to the makers, the film delves into the legend of the immortal Ashwatthama, who is believed to walk among us even today. The film will be set in the present era with Ashwatthama confronting the challenges of modernity and formidable adversaries in this action-packed drama.
Sharing the announcement of his involvement in the film, Shahid wrote on Instagram, "Myth and reality will blur, as past and present collide, when an ancient legend meets the modern marvel."
Have a look:
Speaking about the film, director Sachin shared in a statement, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."
Ashwatthama The Saga Continues is produced by Jackky Bhaganai, Vadhu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.
The film will soon hit the theatres worldwide.
