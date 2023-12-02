Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' & Vijay's 'Leo' Among IMDb's Most Popular Films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' & Vijay's 'Leo' Among IMDb's Most Popular Films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' occupied the first two spots on the list.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Vijay's Leo are among IMDB's most popular films of 2023.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan's <em>Jawan</em> and Vijay's <em>Leo</em> are among IMDB's most popular films of 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb unveiled the list of the most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023 on Friday, 1 December. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Vijay's Leo occupied the first two and fourth spots on the list, respectively.

Amazon’s online entertainment database IMDb's year-end rankings were based on the films' box office performances.

IMDb also released the list of the most popular direct-to-streaming movies and series of 2023. The lists were based on the content that was released in India between 1 January and 6 November.

Have a look at the lists here:

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Theatrical)

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

  • Jawan

  • Pathaan

  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

  • Leo

  • OMG 2

  • Jailer

  • Gadar 2

  • The Kerala Story

  • Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

  • Bholaa

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming)

Kajol in a still from Lust Stories 2. 

  • Lust Stories 2

  • Jaane Jaan

  • Mission Majnu

  • Bawaal

  • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

  • Bloody Daddy

  • Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

  • Gaslight

  • Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

  • Mrs Undercover

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Farzi.

  • Farzi

  • Guns & Gulaabs

  • The Night Manager

  • Kohrra

  • Asur 2

  • Rana Naidu

  • Dahaad

  • Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

  • Scoop

  • Jubilee

Also Read'Sacred Games' to 'Aspirants': IMDb's 50 All-time Popular Indian Web Series

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT