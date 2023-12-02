Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' & Vijay's 'Leo' Among IMDb's Most Popular Films of 2023

IMDb unveiled the list of the most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023 on Friday, 1 December. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Vijay's Leo occupied the first two and fourth spots on the list, respectively.

Amazon’s online entertainment database IMDb's year-end rankings were based on the films' box office performances.

IMDb also released the list of the most popular direct-to-streaming movies and series of 2023. The lists were based on the content that was released in India between 1 January and 6 November.

Have a look at the lists here: