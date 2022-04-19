Dunki: Shah Rukh Confirms His Next With Rajkumar Hirani; Shares Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani officially announced their project on Tuesday, titled, Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share the announcement in a hilarious way.

The video shows Shah Rukh and Hirani engaging in a fun chat. Shah Rukh asks him if he has any films like Sanju, PK or Munnabhai MBBS written for him. He also goes on to add if the film has any comedy, romance and emotion. Hirani is quick to respond with a yes. Watch the video to know more.