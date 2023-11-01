Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Teaser To Release On His Birthday?

Shah Rukh Khan birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki will be released on his birthday, as per sources. The makers are planning to release the teaser on 2 November.
As per a news report by Pinkvilla, "The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” a source was quoted as saying.
The source added, “The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas.” The Dunki teaser will also play in theatres (worldwide) with Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the report added.
Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. Dunki will hit the theatres on 21 December. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu also feature in the film.
