Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Teaser To Release On His Birthday?

As per a news report by Pinkvilla, "The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source added, “The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas.” The Dunki teaser will also play in theatres (worldwide) with Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the report added.