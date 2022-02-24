SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Stay on Release of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Bombay High Court’s order rejecting a petition seeking an injunction on the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, ANI reported. The petition was filed by a man who claims to be Gangubai’s adopted son.

The bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheswari said, “SLP dismissed. Reasons to follow.” The petitioner had alleged that the film portrays Gangubai and his family in a ‘bad light’.

The plea presented before the SC challenged the Bombay HC’s order which also stayed the summons issued by Mumbai police against Gangubai Kathiawadi producers, lead actor Alia Bhatt, and author Hussain Zaidi. The film is based on a chapter in Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

The filmmakers’ counsel Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram said, “Censor certificate has been given. So for a person to say that legal right should not be exercised, the person has to show a strong reason.” Sundaram also questioned the veracity of the petitioner’s claim that he is the adopted son of Gangubai, “Not even a whisper of proof of the same apart from ration card.”