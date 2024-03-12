Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman Khan To Star In 'One Of The Most Ambitious Films'; Read Details

Salman Khan To Star In 'One Of The Most Ambitious Films'; Read Details

Salman took to Instagram on 12 March to announce his next project.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan with Sajid Nadiadwala and&nbsp;AR Murugadoss.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan has announced his next project with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Salman took to Instagram on Tuesday, 12 March, to share a picture featuring the trio.

Also ReadSalman-Katrina 'Weren't Comfortable' Working in 'Ek Tha Tiger', Says Kabir Khan

"Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings," the actor captioned the photo. The yet-to-be-titled film will release on Eid next year.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson also posted the same photo and wrote, "Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan , as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date. Releasing on EID 2025."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT