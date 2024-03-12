Salman Khan To Star In 'One Of The Most Ambitious Films'; Read Details

"Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings," the actor captioned the photo. The yet-to-be-titled film will release on Eid next year.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson also posted the same photo and wrote, "Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @beingsalmankhan , as we team up with the brilliant @a.r.murugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey. This would be our one of the most ambitious films till date. Releasing on EID 2025."