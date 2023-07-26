How Will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fare at the B.O? Film Analysts Weigh In

Karan Johar's highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, marks his return as a director after 7 years. The film has gathered additional hype because of the powerful supporting cast which includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

The Quint spoke to film trade analysts to find out what the film could open at and how important this film is for actor Ranveer Singh. We also got prominent critics and journalists to tell us why they're looking forward to the film.