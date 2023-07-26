How Will Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fare at the B.O? Film Analysts Weigh In

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat in the first look poster of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar's highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, marks his return as a director after 7 years. The film has gathered additional hype because of the powerful supporting cast which includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.
The Quint spoke to film trade analysts to find out what the film could open at and how important this film is for actor Ranveer Singh. We also got prominent critics and journalists to tell us why they're looking forward to the film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that the film could open at 'over Rs 15 crore' while trade analyst Komal Nahta sets his prediction at '12-14 crore' on the first day.
Adarsh further said, "An over Rs 15 crore opening will be a respectable one for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the second time and more importantly for Karan Johar who is returning to the director's chair after 7 years."
"It is a very important film for Ranveer Singh. You are known by the last Friday in the film industry and Ranveer's last few Fridays have not been good - Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Yash Raj Films' Jayesbhai Jordaar both didn't do well for him. He needs the numbers. Even 83, despite the merit and a lot of critical acclaim did not get the numbers," he adds.
For context, Cirkus earned Rs 61.47 crore at the worldwide box office while Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected Rs 26.31 crore. For 83, the box office collections reached 193.73 crore.
Speaking of Karan Johar's return to direction, film critic Anupama Chopra says, "I am really looking forward to Karan Johar in the director's chair after 7 years. I think he has a great flair for lush, romance, family drama. And of course, the stars, the dance and song which I have really missed in movies. I am really excited for all of this and I am looking forward to seeing how he brought his signature style into 2023."
Rohit Khilnani, a senior entertainment journalist with Bollywood Hungama, agrees, "I am a big fan of Karan Johar’s films. He is someone who can combine emotions and humour like no one else. He and his team use every actor’s talent to the fullest and show them like no one else does. Just looking forward to all things Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits theatres on 28 July.
