Ranveer Singh to Star In Bollywood Remake of Vikram's 'Anniyan'

Ranveer Singh will star in Hindi remake of Vikram's Anniyan.
Ranveer Singh and filmmaker S. Shankar have teamed up for the Bollywood remake of 2005 film Tamil hit Anniyan. The film is slated to go on floors mid next year. It will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and the music of the film will be available on Saregama.
Ranveer took to social media to share the news. "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR, powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada", the actor wrote.
Anniyan follows the story of an everyman taking the law into his hands in order to fight a corrupt system. The original was dubbed into Hindi and released as Aparichit in 2006. It had the actor Vikram donning a variety of disguises and personalities.
Speaking to Variety Ranveer Singh said, "I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true. Vikram sir is an actor I admire and he gave a spectacular performance in the movie. I hope that my interpretation of the part also connects with audiences in the same way".
