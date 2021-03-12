Rajkummar, Janhvi’s ‘Roohi’ Gets Biggest Opening Post-COVID

Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy, titled Roohi, hit the cinemas on 11 March and collected an impressive sum of Rs 3.06 crore on its opening day itself. With theatres being shut for a few months owing to the coronavirus lockdown, this Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had the biggest opening for a Hindi film post-COVID.

Trade analyst Tarun Adarsh tweeted, “#Roohi contribution from national multiplex chains... Day 1 [Thu]... #MahaShivratri holiday... #PVR: ₹ 93 lacs #INOX: ₹ 60 lacs #Cinepolis: ₹ 32 lacs Contribution from these three chains is approx ₹ 1.85 cr on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic.”