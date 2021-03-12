Rajkummar, Janhvi’s ‘Roohi’ Gets Biggest Opening Post-COVID

Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy, titled Roohi, hit the cinemas on 11 March and collected an impressive sum of Rs 3.06 crore on its opening day itself. With theatres being shut for a few months owing to the coronavirus lockdown, this Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had the biggest opening for a Hindi film post-COVID.
Trade analyst Tarun Adarsh tweeted, “#Roohi contribution from national multiplex chains... Day 1 [Thu]... #MahaShivratri holiday... #PVR: ₹ 93 lacs #INOX: ₹ 60 lacs #Cinepolis: ₹ 32 lacs Contribution from these three chains is approx ₹ 1.85 cr on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic.”
Roohi is very similar to Amar Kaushik's Stree. It also stars Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles.
Richa Chadha’s Madam Chief Minister also released in theatres in January but only earned approximately 25 lakhs on the opening day in contrast to Roohi’s 3.06 crores on Thursday. Kiara Advani’s latest release Indoo Ki Jawani didn't fare well either.
The last big opening of 2020 was late Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which earned 4.03 crores on the first day.
