Review: Rajkummar and Janhvi’s ‘Roohi’ Has More Lows Than Highs

We’ll invariably think of Stree while watching Roohi. For one the theme is similar. A churail leaving a bunch of scared men in her wake, the horror comedy genre. Also, both have Dinesh Vijan as the producer and Rajkummar Rao as the main man, fending for himself against the supernatural. It may look like they have been cut from the same cloth but that’s where the similarities end. While the performances and witty writing kept the proceedings buoyant in Stree, with Roohi the familiarity to the arc, predictability in telling and an expectedness about the gags are off-putting .

The opening few minutes of Roohi help to establish context. We are familiarised with the concept of “pakdayi vivah” where women are abducted and forcibly married off. In the film, it’s Bhawra Pandey (Rajkummar) and Kattani (Varun Sharma) who nab such young girls as and when they are ordered around by their boss Gujiya Shakeel (Manav Vij) and their latest victim is Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor).