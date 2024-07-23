Radhika Madan Addresses 27-Year Age Gap With Her 'Sarfira' Co-Star Akshay Kumar

Radhika Madan (29), who was recently seen in Sarfira with Akshay Kumar (56), spoke about her on-screen chemistry with the actor despite the 27-year age gap between them.

In an interview with India Today, Radhika addressed the chatter around the age-gap and said, "It was there when the film was announced and when the trailer came out. But post the release surprisingly, I read 42 reviews and none of them mentioned about the age gap. All they mentioned was they have cracking chemistry, intense chemistry, and lovely chemistry. Everyone mentioned the chemistry. The same people who were saying that, 'why this’ after watching the trailer. We have focused on the superficial aspect of it in the past and so people think 'dobaara inhone bhi yeh hi kiya hai' (they have done this again), it's not that. It's a very different story."