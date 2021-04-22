Radhe Trailer: Action Film Features Salman in Signature Avatar

As the 'encounter specialist', Salman aims to 'clean the city' of violence and crime, and spouts dialogues like 'Tumhaare daswi pass hone se pehle, ya toh woh jail ke andhar honge, ya zameen ke andhar' (Before you pass tenth, they'll either be in jail or in the ground).

He is supposed to handle the drug menace in the city, courtesy of villain Randeep Hooda, who engages in signature fight sequences with the hero. The film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles.

Radhe marks Salman's return to the screen after his 2019 releases Dabangg 3 and Bharat. He's also shot for his film Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, wherein Salman also appears as a cop fighting the land mafia. He was also set to start working on Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

After being delayed for over a year because of the pandemic, Radhe is scheduled for a multi-platform release on 13 May.