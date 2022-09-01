'Chup' Motion Poster: Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt Look Intense in R Balki's Thriller

Actors Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space after a long time in filmmaker R Balki's upcoming romantic thriller Chup - Revenge of the Artist. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

After the release of its first look teaser on 25 August, the makers of the film unveiled the intense motion poster on Thursday, 1 September. While, the trailer of the psycho-thriller is expected to release on 5 September.