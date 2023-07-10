R Balki-Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer' to Open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ghoomer follows the story of a paraplegic sportsperson, portrayed by Kher, who shines as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Bachchan in the film.

In a joint statement released to the press, Balki and Bachchan shared, "It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer".

Similarly, Kher shared, "I am thrilled and extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me, this film is much beyond the sport. It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching Ghoomer at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shayne Warne to showcase our film."