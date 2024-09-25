Netflix on Vashu Bhagnani's Claims of Non-Payment of Dues: 'They Owe Us Money'

Earlier, Pooja Entertainment had been involved in a controversy over unpaid dues to crew members, following reports that the production house was in debt. Many crew members had turned to social media to raise their concerns.

The Quint had spoken with several talents associated with Pooja Entertainment's projects over the years, who expressed frustrations about being "pushed around" and the lack of transparency over when they would receive their payments.

Puja Sharma (name changed), had alleged that the crew and vendors of one of its recent films are owed Rs 2 crore, said, "This was the first time I worked for Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's production house. When we started shooting, our payments would come on time. During my time, I did hear from other people that those who had worked on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj were still awaiting their payments. As the months progressed, the payments started coming in a little late, but they would come."

Sharma had further alleged that people had been visiting the Pooja Entertainment offices over and over again but only got more dates in return,