'We Get Nothing But Dates': Talent Hired by Vashu Bhagnani's Office Speak Up

One of the leading production houses in India, having backed blockbusters like Coolie No 1, Hero No. 1 and Biwi No. 1, Pooja Entertainment is embroiled in a controversy. Of late, most of their movies have tanked at the box office. Their latest, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, left without a trace.

Some reports have suggested that Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani are in Rs 250 crore debt and will be selling their Mumbai office. The claim has been quashed by Vashu Bhagnani, who told The Times of India in an interview that the office building still belongs to him and is being refurbished into an apartment complex for "luxury homes."

In the meantime, crew members have taken to social media to allege non-payment of dues.