'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark in India

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, saw a significant boost at the Indian box office during its second weekend, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark on its second Sunday, according to Sacnilk. The sci-fi action film earned Rs 414.85 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 16.7 crore on day 9, Rs 34.15 crore on day 10, and an estimated Rs 41.3 crore on day 11, bringing its total earnings in India to Rs 507 crore.
The film saw an increase in earnings compared to Day 10, bringing in Rs 41.3 crore nett in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs 22 crore to the Sunday total, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 14 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions each earned less than Rs 5 crore over the weekend.
Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi film infused with Indian mythology. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film was released in theaters on June 27 in both 2D and 3D formats.
