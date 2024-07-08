'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark in India

The film saw an increase in earnings compared to Day 10, bringing in Rs 41.3 crore nett in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs 22 crore to the Sunday total, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 14 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions each earned less than Rs 5 crore over the weekend.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi film infused with Indian mythology. It stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film was released in theaters on June 27 in both 2D and 3D formats.