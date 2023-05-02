'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Box Office Day 4: Mani Ratnam's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore

As per a report by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film has been receiving a significant response in India's Tamil-speaking belt. On Monday, 1 April, the region recorded an occupancy of 58.04 percent.

In the Hindi-speaking belt, the film’s occupancy was 14.21 percent; 34.39 percent in Malayalam; and 25.66 percent in Telugu.

The film is a retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and follows the early days of the Chola empire.