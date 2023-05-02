'Ponniyin Selvan 2' Box Office Day 4: Mani Ratnam's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore

Aishwarya Rai in a still from Ponniyin Selvan 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 hit the silver screens on Friday, 28 April. The epic action drama collected Rs 80 crore in its opening three days in theatres, according to reports.
The film grossed Rs 24 crore on its fourth day and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, making a total domestic collection of Rs 105.02 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
As per a report by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film has been receiving a significant response in India's Tamil-speaking belt. On Monday, 1 April, the region recorded an occupancy of 58.04 percent.
In the Hindi-speaking belt, the film’s occupancy was 14.21 percent; 34.39 percent in Malayalam; and 25.66 percent in Telugu.
The film is a retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and follows the early days of the Chola empire.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 boasts a massive star cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu.
