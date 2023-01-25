'Pathaan' FDFS: Here's What Fans Are Saying About Shah Rukh Khan's Film

The much-awaited film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone among others, released in theatres on 25 January. Fans of SRK thronged the cinema halls to catch the First Day First Show, dancing to the songs from his film and garlanding his photos.

The Quint visited one of Mumbai's single screens and was witness to the fanfare and frenzy outside the theatre. Ecstatic fans shared how eagerly they were waiting for an SRK movie, and finally their prayers have been answered. Be it the action, the performances or the plot, everyone has been gushing about the movie.

Watch the video for more.