'OMG 2' Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in India

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 10.5 crore nett on Saturday, 19 August, taking its total collection at the domestic box office to Rs 101.58 crore.

OMG 2 opened with a collection of Rs 10.26 crore in India and managed to earn Rs 85.05 crore in its first week at the box office. The film has so far collected Rs 129 crore nett globally, having collected ₹21.5 crore nett overseas.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Oh My God (OMG), starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. OMG 2 is produced by Viacom 18 Studios, Wakaoo Films, and Cape of Good Films.

The film also stars Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, and Parth Siddhpura, among others, in pivotal roles.