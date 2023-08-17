'OMG 2' Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Collects Rs 80 Crore

Akshay Kumar's latest film, OMG 2, is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark over the coming weekend, according to reports. The Amit Rai directorial, also starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy drama OMG.

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.75 crore on Wednesday, 16 August, making its total stand at Rs 80 crore.