Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'OMG 2' Box Office Day 3: Akshay's Kumar's Film Collects Rs 43.56 Crore

'OMG 2' Box Office Day 3: Akshay's Kumar's Film Collects Rs 43.56 Crore

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' released in theatres on 11 August.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Akshay Kumar in a still from <em>OMG 2.</em></p></div>

Amit Rai's much-awaited sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy OMG hit the big screens on 11 August in India. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, OMG 2 has so far collected Rs 43.56 crore at the box office, as per reports.

The film reportedly collected Rs 17.50 crore on Sunday, 13 August.

Akshay's OMG 2 clashed with the release of Sunny Deol's most anticipated film of the year, Gadar 2. The film is also facing a challenge from Rajinikanth's Jailer, which hit the big screens across India on 10 August.

While Gadar 2 recorded the second-highest opening collection of the year for a Bollywood movie with a whopping Rs 40.10 crore, OMG 2 grossed Rs 10.26 crore on its opening day.

However, the film saw an upswing over the weekend, collecting Rs 15.3 crore on Saturday.

OMG 2 delivers a significant message about sex education in schools and has been receiving a largely positive response from both critics and the audience.

Also ReadAs ‘OMG 2’ Kicks Off, a Look at How Akshay Kumar's Last 5 Films Fared at BO

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT