Multiplex Association Announces Movie Tickets at Flat ₹99 On National Cinema Day

Multiplex Association of India on Thursday announced that the National Cinema Day will be held on 13 October 2023. Cine-goers will be charged only Rs 99 at cinema halls across the country, the national multiplex trade body said in a press release.
The tweet read "National Cinema Day is back on October 13th. Join us at over 4000+ screens across India for an incredible cinematic experience, with movie tickets priced at just Rs. 99. It's the perfect day to enjoy your favorite films with friends and family."
“It’s a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven’t yet returned to their local cinema,” the association added.
Last year the day was celebrated on 23 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined