'Mili' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Struggles To Stay Alive In Survival-Thriller

Still from'Mili' trailer.
(Photo: YouTube)
Janhvi Kapoor's new film is all set to be a survival thriller. The trailer for the film has released and Janhvi Kapoor's performance seems to be challenging.
Mili is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen which is also directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The Tamil remake of the film was titled Anbirkinyal.
The film seems to be a gritty tale about a woman who has been locked inside a freezer and is struggling to survive. Her loved ones are simultaneously trying to find her but to no avail. Amidst this, the police get involved and attempt to uncover what happened to the missing woman.
Mili will release on 4 November. This is her first film with her father Boney Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa is also part of the film.
Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on Disney + Hostar. And she will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bawaal.