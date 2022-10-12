'Mili' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller

Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller
(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor's new film is all set to be a part of a survival thriller that is taking the internet by storm. Just hours after releasing the first look posters, Janhvi has shared the teaser for the highly anticipated film Mili.
Mili is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen which is also directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The Tamil remake of the film was titled Anbirkinyal.
The actor took to social media to write, "TEASER OUT NOW #mili."
She also released the poster for the film in question.
She went on to announce that the teaser would be out soon while revealing one of the posters.
Mili will release on 4 November. This is her first film with her father Boney Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa is also part of the film.
Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on Disney + Hostar. And she will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bawaal.
