Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Mili' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller

'Mili' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller

'Mili' will release on 4 November.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller

|

(Photo: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Janhvi Kapoor Stars In Her First Ever Survival-Thriller</p></div>

Janhvi Kapoor's new film is all set to be a part of a survival thriller that is taking the internet by storm. Just hours after releasing the first look posters, Janhvi has shared the teaser for the highly anticipated film Mili. 

Mili is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen which is also directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The Tamil remake of the film was titled Anbirkinyal.

The actor took to social media to write, "TEASER OUT NOW #mili."

She also released the poster for the film in question.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to announce that the teaser would be out soon while revealing one of the posters.

Mili will release on 4 November. This is her first film with her father Boney Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa is also part of the film.

Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film was released on Disney + Hostar. And she will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bawaal.

Also Read5 Memorable Bits From Jahnvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 12 Oct 2022,09:20 PM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT