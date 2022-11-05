'Mili' Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Sees a Disappointing Start

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili's theatrical release clashed with Katrina Kaif's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL, on 4 November. While the first earned Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office, the latter saw numbers even lower than Mili.

The survival-thriller follows the story of Mili Naudiyal (played by Janhvi), a nursing graduate who struggles against time to stay alive after she is locked inside a freezer.

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of his 2019 Malayalam film Helen, in which actor Anna Ben played the titular role. Mathukutty also received the National Film Award for Best Debut Director for his 2019 hit.