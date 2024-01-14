'Merry Christmas' Box Office Day 2: Katrina-Vijay's Film Enters Rs 6 Crore Club

In continuation of the report, the romantic thriller earned Rs 2.5 crore on its first day and Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday.

Merry Christmas was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors. The film's overall occupancy for the Hindi version is 18 percent, while the Tamil version reported an overall occupancy of 26 percent.

Merry Christmas is Raghavan's first film since 2018's Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu in the lead roles. It also marks Katrina and Vijay's first Tamil outing.

While the Hindi version of Merry Christmas stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in key roles, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte also have cameo appearances in the film.

Merry Christmas is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.