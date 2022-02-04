50 Years of 'Pakeezah': The Journey of Kamal Amrohi's Ode to Meena Kumari

Between 1956 and 1964 Pakeezah made some progress but could not be completed. The delay was reportedly caused by Amrohi's quest to lock the best cast, build elaborate sets (the bazaar-e-husn set in which Inhi Logon Ne... was picturised reportedly took 6 months to build) and also because he wrote and rewrote the script several times. However, the main reason for Pakeezah being shelved indefinitely was because by then Amrohi and Meena Kumari had started living separately due to unresolvable differences. According to Tajdar Amrohi, Kamal Amrohi's son from his first wife, the filmmaker had laid down a few conditions to Meena Kumari during their marriage. The actor was not to sign any new films, she was not allowed to work after 6pm, and nobody was allowed to enter her makeup room. It would've been hard for someone like Kumari to adhere to such conditions happily. But a major cause of their disconnect was apparently because Kumari had allegedly had an abortion and Amrohi was devastated by it. Following one of their fights, Meena Kumari left Amrohi and started living with her sister Madhu, actor and comedian Mehmood's wife.

By 1964, Kumari had become hugely popular and a much sought after actor with hits like Dil Apna Preet Parai, Sahib Biwi Aur Ghulam and Dil Ek Mandir to her name. After her separation though, Kumari became seriously ill and was also trying to battle her alcohol addiction.