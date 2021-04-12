Major Teaser: Adivi Sesh Shines As 26/11 Martyr Major Unnikrishnan

A still from the 'Major' teaser
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser for Adivi Sesh's film Major was released today, 12 April. The Sashi Kiran directorial in inspired by the journey of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The teaser shows montages of the Unnikrishnan as a child and his army training, eventually culminating in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A somber voice over details the things that make a patriot and those that make a soldier.
On Twitter, Adivi shared the Hindi teaser thanking Salman Khan for launching it. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan BHAI for being so gracious in launching the Hindi Teaser MAJOR to the world!" he wrote. He also separately thanked Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran for launching the Telugu and Malayalam teasers respectively.
Earlier, Mahesh Babu had shared a video of Adivi's 'Look Test' where the actor talked about the way Major Unnikrishnan inspired him. "He (Unnikrishnan) impacted my life from the moment I saw him or knew about him. I remember seeing his photograph on all the channels, in 2008. It was momentous. I didn't know what to make of it," he said.
The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Saiee Manjrekar. "Introducing a new dimension in the #PeopleOfMajor The Terrorists came into the hotel. Then they came for her. She fought back. @sobhitaD IS PRAMODA," Adivi had tweeted while introducing Sobhita's character.
Major will release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies.
