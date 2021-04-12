Major Teaser: Adivi Sesh Shines As 26/11 Martyr Major Unnikrishnan

The teaser for Adivi Sesh's film Major was released today, 12 April. The Sashi Kiran directorial in inspired by the journey of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The teaser shows montages of the Unnikrishnan as a child and his army training, eventually culminating in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A somber voice over details the things that make a patriot and those that make a soldier.

On Twitter, Adivi shared the Hindi teaser thanking Salman Khan for launching it. "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan BHAI for being so gracious in launching the Hindi Teaser MAJOR to the world!" he wrote. He also separately thanked Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran for launching the Telugu and Malayalam teasers respectively.