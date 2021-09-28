'Sooryavanshi' to 'Ganapath': Latest Release Dates of Bollywood Films

Bollywood has announced its latest release dates.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Following the government's decision to open up theatres on 22 October 2021, several big Bollywood releases have been lined up. Yash Raj Films, Reliance Entertainment and other producers have finally announced the release dates for their highly anticipated upcoming projects.
Here's a list of the release dates of all the major releases to look out for:
Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.
The highly-anticipated Sooryavanshi from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is finally set to release on 22 October, for Diwali. The action film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, opposite Katrina Kaif. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba will make cameo appearances as well. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Niharica Raizada, and Gulshan Grover.
The cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2.
The sequel to the 2005 Yash Raj Film’s comedy hit Bunty Aur Babli will hit the theatres worldwide on 19 November, 2021. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film will feature Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari Wagh.
John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to release on 26 November, 2021. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 cop drama. Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role as well. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement of his releases including Tadap – An Incredible Love Story, set to release on 3 December, 2021. It is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. A Milan Luthria directorial, the remake will mark the debut of Suneil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, alongside Tara Sutaria.
Kabir Khan's 83 to release on Christmas.
Kabir Khan's much-awaited biographical cricket drama 83 is set to arrive in theatres this Christmas on 25 December. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone as wife Romi Bhatia. 83 will also include India’s incredible world cup victory in 1983. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, and Amrita Puri.
Shahid Kapoor in Jersey.
Another sports drama, Jersey, which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on 31 December, 2021. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film of the same name.
YRF's Prithviraj to release on 21 January 2022.
Yash Raj Film’s second big-budget project, Prithviraj, is slated to release worldwide on 21 January, 2022. The period drama stars Akshay Kumar in and as King Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar will debut as Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.
Aamir Khan in Lal Singh Chaddha.
The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Lal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on Valentine’s Day 14 February, 2022. The film is the adaptation of the American film of 1944 – Forest Gump, which was based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same. It is directed by Advait Chandan and jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.
Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey will release on 25 February, 2022. A family entertainer set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar.
Bachchan Pandey to release on 4 March 2022.
The Farhad Samji directorial will hit theatres on 4 March 2022. It is an action-comedy where Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a gangster aspiring to be an actor, alongside Kriti Sanon who essays the role of a director. The cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Pankaj Tripathi.
YRF’s Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor.
YRF’s Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor is set to release on 18 March, 2022. The film also features Vaani Kapoor opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while Sanjay Dutt will play the nemesis. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it follows the story of a dacoit tribe who took charge to fight for their rights against British rule.
The sequel to the 2007 Priyadarshan’s 2007 cult horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit theatres on 25 March, 2022. The film's cast will feature Kartik Aaryan along with Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. The sequel is being directed By Anees Bazmee.
Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, Mayday, is slated to release on 29 April, 2022. It is an aviation-thriller drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Devgn
Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2.
Helmed by Ahmad Khan, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 is also set to release on 29 April, 2022. The sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, it also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan.
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan is set for Independence day weekend release, on 11 August 2021. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon, the story revolves around the bond between a brother and a sister. The film is produced by Zee Studios in association with Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai.
Directed by Om Raut, the epic drama Adipurush will release on 11 August 2022. The film is an adaptation of Ramayana wherein Prabhas will play the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan have been cast as Sita and Ravana respectively.
Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu, is slated to release on Diwali 2022. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film claims to be a bridge between generations of the past, present and future.
Vikas Bahl's Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff.
Pooja Entertainment and Vikas Bahl's Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be releasing on 23 December 2022. The motion poster of the action thriller was recently released which indicated the film as the first instalment of a franchise.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined