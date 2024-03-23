'Madgaon Express' Box Office Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Earns Rs 1.50 Crore

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has collected Rs 1.50 crore at the box office on the first day. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles and has been receiving good reviews from critics and audiences alike.

As per reports, Madgaon Express saw an overall occupancy of 11.08 percent in the Hindi belt.