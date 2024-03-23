'Madgaon Express' Box Office Day 1: Kunal Kemmu Directorial Earns Rs 1.50 Crore

Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary in a still from Madgaon Express.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, has collected Rs 1.50 crore at the box office on the first day. The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles and has been receiving good reviews from critics and audiences alike.
As per reports, Madgaon Express saw an overall occupancy of 11.08 percent in the Hindi belt.
In their review of the film The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Madgaon Express would fit right in with the Bollywood comedies of the late 2000s. The gang could easily be Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman instead of Dodo (Divyenndu), Pinku (Pratik Gandhi), and Ayush (Avinash Tiwary). Maybe it's been too long since we've seen one comic trope follow another so seamlessly, with characters that feel relatable to a version of us that only our closest friends see."
