Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan is Back in His Long-Hair Look

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser: Salman Khan is Back in His Long-Hair Look

The action-packed film starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh will hit the big screens by the end of 2022.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Salman Khan unveils his first look from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan unveils his first look from&nbsp;<em>Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.</em></p></div>

Salman Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring actors Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh on Monday, 5 September. The actor shared a teaser of the film with his fans on social media, wherein, he can be seen flaunting his long-hair look after decades.

In the first look video, Salman looks intense as he rides a cruiser motorcycle and walks midst the breezy Ladakh valley. The Ek Tha Tiger actor is seen his signature look in the first glimpse, with dark sunglasses and a silver chain bracelet on his hand.

Taking to social media, Salman's production house shared the first look of his upcoming action entertainer and wrote, "Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. (This is only the beginning) Announcing #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

Directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji, the action-packed entertainer will have a vast pan-Indian ensemble cast, which will be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the theatres by the end of 2022.

Also ReadSalman Khan Announces Release Date of 'Tiger 3' as Franchise Completes 10 Years

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT