Kill teaser: Karan Johar Film Promises to Be a Gory Action-Thriller

Karan Johar's action film Kill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
(Photo Courtesy: TIFF)
Dharma Productions and Lionsgate have unveiled the action-packed teaser for Kill, introducing Lakshya Lalwani in his debut lead role. Opening with a disclaimer about its graphic violence, the teaser shows Lakshya's character, Amrit, aboard the Rajdhani Express with Tanya Maniktala's character, when they are ambushed by armed men. Raghav Juyal appears as the antagonist, as Amrit unleashes a brutal rampage throughout the moving train.
Take a look:
Kill has been creating significant buzz since its debut at last year's Toronto International Film Festival. The teaser features numerous positive blurbs from its reviews.
Producer Karan Johar shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "One night. One train. One reason to… #KILL (sic)." Alongside the teaser, a warning note reveals the film's release date and cautions viewers about its violent content: "July 5th, 2024. This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised (sic)."
