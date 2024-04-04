Kill teaser: Karan Johar Film Promises to Be a Gory Action-Thriller

Kill has been creating significant buzz since its debut at last year's Toronto International Film Festival. The teaser features numerous positive blurbs from its reviews.

Producer Karan Johar shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "One night. One train. One reason to… #KILL (sic)." Alongside the teaser, a warning note reveals the film's release date and cautions viewers about its violent content: "July 5th, 2024. This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised (sic)."