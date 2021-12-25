Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Team up For Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi will star in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to play the lead, along with Katrina Kaif, in the upcoming thriller Merry Christmas, that will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Confirming the news, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It's official.. Sriram Raghavan directs Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif essay principal roles in 'Merry Christmas'. Filming of this thriller - directed by Sriram Raghavan - has commenced in Mumbai."
The film, that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, is scheduled to release on 23 December, 2022 for the Christmas weekend.
Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called Mumbaikar, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Maanagaram.
