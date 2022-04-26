Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik And Kiara Attempt to Ward Off Ghosts

Kartik Aaryan reminds us of Akshay Kumar as he prances around in an old bungalow, haunted by the ghost of Manjulika. Kiara's character, Reet is also introduced. Rajpal Yadav will reprise the role of the pandit from the last instalment. The film also stars Tabu in a leading role. What follows is a tale of confusion amid horror and comedy. The film is slated to release on May 20, 2022.