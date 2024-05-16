Kangana's 'Emergency' Release Pushed Again Amid Her Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency has been postponed again. Production banner Manikarnika Films released a statement on their social media handle, announcing that the release of Emergency has been pushed as the actor "prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country." Kangana is Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat and is busy campaigning for that.
The statement released by Manikarnika Films reads, "Our hearts are filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film 'Emergency' has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. That you for your continued support."
The film was supposed to release on 14 June. It was earlier set to release in theatres on 24 November, 2023, but was postponed due to changes in Kangana's schedule.
Emergency revolves around the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role.
