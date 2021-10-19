Kangana Ranaut Announces Release Date of 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut shared a new poster of Dhaakad and
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Monday, 18 October, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to announce the release date of her upcoming film Dhaakad. She also shared four different looks of her character, Agent Agni.
Sharing the collage Kangana wrote, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!”
The Family Man actor Samantha Prabhu congratulated Kangana.
Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, also features Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.
Previously, Arjun Rampal shared a series of photos on Instagram from Budapest after his schedule. “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special. Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can’t really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on @razylivingtheblues thank you again. @smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @aalimhakim and his team for helping create Rudraveer @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest @familyfilm.tv @snegiri22 , my personal team, @bhavna_singh and the crew from India. @writish1 for the words.The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again. #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest”, Arjun had written.
Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, Manikarnika Returns and Sita. The actor will also play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her yet-to-be-titled upcoming political drama.
