John-Sharvari’s 'Vedaa' Yet to Receive CBFC Clearance, Makers Issue Statement

Taking to social media on on 25 July, the makers issued an official statement regarding the same. It read, “We, the producers of Vedaa, feel compelled to share with our fans & supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India. Adhering to protocols we applied for certification well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25th. Post this, we were advanced to a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee’s concerns or objections were. Since then, we have waited patiently for a revising committee to be constituted, impressed on all respected and honourable office bearers and repeatedly daily documented our appeal for certification, consideration or even an explanation. Despite this unusual delay, we have full faith in the system in place and are confident that the CBFC will oblige us rightfully."

"It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified. August 15th is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases Satyameva Jayate and Batla House on the same date," it added.

Have a look at it here: