'I Would Call 'Fighter' More Nationalistic Than Jingoistic': Siddharth Anand

'Fighter' is set to hit theatres on 25 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The recently released trailer of Siddharth Anand's film Fighter came under fire for being "jingoistic" and "anti-Pakistan." However, during a press conference, the director defended the trailer and spoke about how "jingoism is a matter of perspective."
Starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles the aerial action-thriller revolves around the “deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces” in Pulwama, but only loosely refers to the event.
Some Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas said the trailer echoed a strong anti-Pakistan sentiment with dialogues like “India Occupied Pakistan.”
In the context of the backlash the film has faced over its jingoistic tone the director went on to say, "I would call this film more nationalistic than jingoistic. Obviously, there are certain things that are being viewed out of context. Jingoism is a matter of perspective. I call it nationalistic These lines in the context of a film are being told to a terrorist, that don’t keep pushing us… Like I said, please watch the film otherwise this can spur unnecessary controversy which the goal of the film isn’t."
Adding that some things are being said out of context and that he can't possibly share the whole story of the film in the trailer. He said,
“It is a happy Indian film, ‘Bharat ki picture hai ye’ and I would not want it to get any other attention other than the fact that it is a patriotic film,” he added.
Fighter marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the big screens on 25 January. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Ashutosh Rana and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)