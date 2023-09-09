'Jawan' Box Office Day 2: SRK's Film Breaks Records; Crosses ₹200 Crore Globally

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After making history with the biggest-ever opening in Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is continuing to break records at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 53 crore on the second day of its release in India.
Meanwhile, several reports claim that the Atlee directorial has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in just two days.
According to a report by Box Office India, Jawan has grossed Rs 230 crore globally and is expected to conclude its opening weekend with a collection of around Rs 500 crore worldwide.
Jawan's two-day nett total stands at Rs 127 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The film's Hindi-language release grossed an estimated Rs 47 crore. Jawan is also available in Tamil and Telugu versions, making it SRK's first pan-Indian release.
Jawan also marks the Bollywood debuts of south cine superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is currently running in cinemas.
