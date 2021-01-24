Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' Shoot Disrupted By Farmers Again

The shoot for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, has been stalled for the second time, reported Times of India.
According to the report, the farmers were demanding that Janhvi come out and lend support to the farmers protesting against the controversial farm bills.
A source told Times of India, "This is not an issue against any actor or film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone."
The source further added, "Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers."
Some media reports had suggested that the crowd refused to let the shoot continue until they were given assurance that Janhvi Kapoor would speak in favour of the ongoing farmers' protests.
Good Luck Jerry is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
(With inputs from Times of India)
