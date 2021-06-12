Haseen Dillruba Came to Me After Makers Exhausted Options: Taapsee

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, is set to premiere on Netflix on 2 July.

Earlier Taapsee Pannu had told ANI, "It (Haseen Dillruba) is not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is like candy in an actor's hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look with this one. I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here."

(With inputs from Navbharat Times)