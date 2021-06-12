Haseen Dillruba Came to Me After Makers Exhausted Options: Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu in a poster from Haseen Dillruba.
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next film Haseen Dillruba, also starring Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Taapsee said that she wasn't the first choice for the movie.
Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, is set to premiere on Netflix on 2 July.
Earlier Taapsee Pannu had told ANI, "It (Haseen Dillruba) is not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters involved which is like candy in an actor's hands. I am glad I got to experiment with my look with this one. I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally and we all love to take risks here."
