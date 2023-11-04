Hrithik Roshan to Have a Cameo In Salman Khan-Starrer 'Tiger 3'?

Salman Khan's much-anticipated Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on Diwali. Ahead of its release, there seems to be an excitement around a cameo. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from WAR will have a special appearance in the action movie. Shah Rukh Khan will also reportedly have a cameo in Tiger 3.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps, to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on 12 November."