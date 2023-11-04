Hrithik Roshan to Have a Cameo In Salman Khan-Starrer 'Tiger 3'?

Hrithik Roshan will reportedly star in Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan's much-anticipated Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on Diwali. Ahead of its release, there seems to be an excitement around a cameo. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from WAR will have a special appearance in the action movie. Shah Rukh Khan will also reportedly have a cameo in Tiger 3.
Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps, to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on 12 November."
The source added, "Three of India's biggest superstars - Salman, SRK and Hrithik - are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir's appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not."
