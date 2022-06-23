Hit Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Confronts His Demons While Solving A Crime

Rajkummar Rao
(Photo:Twitter)
The trailer for Rajkummar Rao’s film Hit: The First Case has dropped. The teaser for the film had earlier taken the internet by storm. The trailer seems to be a gripping tale of a cop who battles the demons of his past amidst solving a crime case of a missing woman. The movie seems to unfold many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more.
The trailer does not give much away from the story. It tangentially traces the protagonist’s journey as struggles with his inner demons. The film seems to primarily focus on Rao’s character, who is a cop, as he tries to solve a case that seems to haunt him.
Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and is slated to release theatres on 15 July 2022. The film is a remake of Sailesh Kolanu's Telugu film of the same name.
Rajkummar and Sanya also looked stunning for the trailer launch of their film. Rao wore a jacket with a white top and black pants while Malhotra wore a peach-coloured set.
Sanya Malhotra at the trailer launch.