Hit Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Confronts His Demons While Solving A Crime

The trailer does not give much away from the story. It tangentially traces the protagonist’s journey as struggles with his inner demons. The film seems to primarily focus on Rao’s character, who is a cop, as he tries to solve a case that seems to haunt him.

Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra and is slated to release theatres on 15 July 2022. The film is a remake of Sailesh Kolanu's Telugu film of the same name.