Suhana Khan On What She Would Do If Someone Spread Nasty Rumours About Her

Actor Suhana Khan is gearing up for the release of her debut film, The Archies. The Netflix original will soon release on 7 December. In a recent interview, Suhana opened up about how she would react to nasty rumours being spread about her and what she would do if she was at an exclusive event, and she found someone else wearing the same outfit as her.
In an interview with, Vogue, she revealed what her reaction would be to nasty rumours being spread about her. Comparing her reaction to her character's from The Archies she said, "Veronica would say that people talk about her only because nobody is listening when they talk about themselves. Well, I think I’m very different from the character I play. I would have a nice big cry about it.”
She also opened up about what she would do if she saw someone wear the same outfit as her, "I wouldn’t mind at all. I would get a picture with them if I knew them well. I think it would be so cute."
The live-action musical film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot in lead roles.
The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.
