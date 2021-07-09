Why 'Haseen Dillruba' is Wrong in Championing Toxic Love, Violence

It was disappointing to see her revamp herself and become the kind of daughter-in-law Rishu’s mother always expected her to be, the moment she receives some validation and attention from Neel. Her naïveté shines through, when she starts dreaming of a happy life with her new lover, only to find him gone at the end of the day that she, a vegetarian otherwise, has spent labouring over a mutton curry in the kitchen.

By this point in the film, we had probably realised that it was not going to be a championing of feminist ideals, as we had imagined. (Who is naive now, hello?) But it was still entertaining.

That was until Rani, in her own words, meets the third avatar (after engineer and husband) of Rishu, that of a ‘lover’. The moment Rishu goes behind Neel to avenge his betrayal AND tries unsuccessfully twice to kill his wife, is when Rani starts falling for the guy! It is ‘stubbornness, love, and guilt’ that keep her from leaving her husband even after his wild proclamation of a death threat if she doesn’t.